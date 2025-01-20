Ohio State legend Cris Carter's program record of eight touchdown receptions by a freshman stood since 1984. In the time since, the Buckeyes have been a factory that consistently churns out All-Americans and first-round NFL Draft picks at the wide receiver position, including the likes of Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Marvin Harrison Jr.

But no one could break Carter's record until Ohio State freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith came along. It took Smith just nine games into his collegiate career to log his ninth touchdown catch, breaking Carter's record in the process. He added to that total and set a Big Ten record for touchdown catches by a freshman with 14 on the season through Ohio State's run to the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Before Monday's national title game vs. Notre Dame, Carter spoke with CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd in Atlanta. Though Carter said that Ohio State's receivers don't compare themselves to one another, he was quick to crown Smith with some lofty praise.

"He's the best player in the country. He has an unbelievable work ethic," Carter said. "His high school coach and the people he has around him have really done a great job. He's humble as can be and you can see that. He's one of the first in the building at Ohio State. He's one of the last ones to leave.

"He has a professional mentality a lot like some of the other great receivers that we saw at a young age: Julio Jones, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson -- all those guys were unique in their own way and so is (Smith)."

That's great company for Smith, who received comparisons to Jones before he ever stepped foot on Ohio State's campus. Smith, the first wide receiver to be ranked No. 1 nationally in his recruiting class by 247Sports, has been a focal point of the Buckeyes' offense all season.

He had six catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in his Ohio State debut against Akron. Smith surpassed at least 50 yards receiving in 10 straight games to start the 2024 season.

His production has really ramped up throughout the playoff. Though Smith was largely held in check in the Buckeyes' Cotton Bowl semifinal win against Texas, Smith had 13 catches for 290 yards and four touchdowns through the first two rounds. His 187 yards in the Rose Bowl versus Oregon set the Ohio State school record for receiving yards in a game by a freshman.

"His releases, his route running, 50-50 balls -- as we can see as the season's gone on, he's gotten better and he's going to get a lot better before he gets drafted in the NFL in a couple years." Carter said.