Big Ten action continues on CBS and Paramount+ in college football Week 13 as the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-1, 6-1) visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 4-3) on Saturday. Penn State continued its impressive season last week with a 49-10 win against Purdue, and the Nittany Lions must remain in the win column to stay in good standing for the College Football Playoffs. Meanwhile, Minnesota is coming out of its bye week and is looking to get back into the win column on home turf after losing at Rutgers on Nov. 9.

Kickoff from TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Minnesota vs. Penn State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45, down 2.5 points from the opener. Before making any Penn State vs. Minnesota picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+, which you can now get for a 7-day free trial. Sign up right here.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 21-15 on all top-rated picks over the past eight weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Minnesota vs. Penn State and just revealed its coveted betting picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds for the Penn State vs. Minnesota matchup:

Minnesota vs. Penn State spread: Penn State -11.5

Minnesota vs. Penn State over/under: 45 points

Minnesota vs. Penn State money line: Penn State -452, Minnesota +345

Minnesota vs. Penn State picks: See picks at SportsLine



Minnesota vs. Penn State streaming: Paramount+ (Get 7 days free)

Why Minnesota can cover

The Golden Gophers have a real shot at keeping Saturday's game close given they play a very similar style to the Nittany Lions and have had two weeks to prepare for this matchup. Minnesota has one of the tougher defenses Penn State has faced in conference play outside of Ohio State, and the Gophers are only allowing 296.4 total yards per game. The passing defense ranks sixth in the Big Ten allowing just 176.6 average yards in the air, so it will put as much pressure as possible on Drew Allar on Saturday.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Minnesota starter Max Brosmer has maintained an above average passer rating throughout the season. The Gophers tend to run the ball more, but Brosmer gives them a weapon in the air and a better chance of challenging a tough Penn State defense. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions already have a psychological advantage heading into Week 13 since they lead the overall series record 10-6 and have beaten the Gophers in Minneapolis four times. They have also covered the spread in three of their last four games this season, with each game occurring against an in-conference opponent.

Allar has completed less than 65% of his passes just twice this season, and the pressure will be on him to stay accurate against a very good Minnesota passing defense. The Gophers rushing defense ranks second to last in the Big Ten, so the Nittany Lions will rely heavily on Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton to move the ball down the field. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Penn State vs. Minnesota picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 47 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Penn State vs. Minnesota, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out, and don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+.