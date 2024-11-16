Big Ten rivals on opposite ends of the standings square off in Week 12 as the Purdue Boilermakers (1-8, 0-6) host the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1) Saturday on Paramount+. The Boilermakers continue to have a disappointing 2024 campaign, most recently getting shut out by No. 2 Ohio State 45-0. Penn State's lone loss this season is to that same Buckeyes team, but the Nittany Lions have been dominant otherwise, upending Washington 35-6 their last time out to remain a strong College Football Playoff contender.

Kickoff from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. is at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are 29.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Penn State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Penn State vs. Purdue picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Purdue vs. Penn State and just revealed its coveted betting picks and predictions. Here are the college football odds for the Penn State vs. Purdue matchup:

Purdue vs. Penn State spread: Penn State -29.5

Purdue vs. Penn State over/under: 51.5 points

Purdue vs. Penn State money line: Penn State -9091, Purdue +1988

Purdue vs. Penn State streaming: Paramount+

Why Purdue can cover

While the Boilermakers haven't won a game since a 49-0 victory against Indiana State in Week 1, not all of their games have been blow-out losses. In-conference games against Illinois and Washington both went to overtime, showing that Purdue has the capacity to get into the end zone and keep games close.

When these teams last played each other in 2022, the Boilermakers rallied in the second half in West Lafayette and were only narrowly beaten 35-31. It isn't clear yet who will start under center, but Ryan Browne -- who threw for 297 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions against Illinois -- would give Purdue great a shot at covering the spread on Saturday if he plays up to his potential. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread in two of their last three games, both of which were victories. They are also 5-1-0 ATS in Big Ten play as well as 2-1-0 ATS in road games this season as they visit West Lafayette for the first time since 2022.

All eyes will be on starting quarterback Drew Allar to keep rolling after he completed 71.4% of his passes against Washington in Week 11. Allar has connected regularly with Harrison Wallace III while Kaytron Allen has propelled the ground game, and all three should be in fine form against the worst defense in the Big Ten on Saturday. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Penn State vs. Purdue picks

