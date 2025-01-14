Penn State wide receiver Harrison Wallace III is expected to enter the transfer portal after finishing the 2024 season as the Nittany Lions' leading pass catcher, 247Sports/CBS Sports Matt Zenitz reports. Wallace finished the 2024 season with 46 catches for 720 yards and four touchdowns.

The former four-star prospect from the 2021 recruiting cycle by 247Sports spent the last four seasons with Penn State where he racked up 84 catches for 1,221 yards and six touchdowns. With most of the top pass catchers off the board, Wallace will be one of the most coveted offensive players available in the transfer portal.

In College Football Playoff games against SMU and Boise State, Wallace caught seven passes for 85 yards. Wallace and Penn State's receiving corps finished without a catch in the CFP semifinal loss to Notre Dame last weekend, becoming the first non-service academy to finish a game without a receiver catch this season.

Penn State received some positive news earlier this week when star running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen announced they would return to school for the 2025 season. Quarterback Drew Allar announced before team's CFP run that he would return to school for his senior season and reaffirmed that commitment this week.

What does this mean for Penn State?

Even with Singleton and Allen returning, Wallace entering the transfer portal is a massive hit for Penn State's offense. With Omari Evans (Penn State's third-leading wide receiver) also entering portal and Mackey Award winner Tyler Warren off to the NFL, Penn State will need to replace the production of its three top receiving threats. Will-be senior Liam Clifford leads the team's top returning receivers with 18 catches for 286 yards and one touchdown.

Penn State's offense will revolve around the run game, but this season will be critical for Allar as he looks to separate himself as one of the top quarterbacks ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

While Warren served as Allar's security blanket underneath, Wallace was charged with taking the top off of defenses. He averaged a career-high 15.7 yards per reception. He opened this season with a breakout performance against West Virginia, catching five passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Penn State did bring in former USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson via the transfer portal this offseason. Hudson has a knack for making acrobatic catches and finished with 38 catches for 462 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans. Allar and the Nittany Lions will need him to emerge as a WR1 to keep teams from loading up the box on Singleton and Allen.