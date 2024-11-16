The No. 14 SMU Mustangs will host the Boston College Eagles in an ACC matchup on Saturday afternoon. SMU is 8-1 overall and 4-1 at home, while Boston College is 5-4 overall and 1-3 on the road. This is their first ACC meeting with SMU joining the conference this year but the programs ended last season against one another. Boston College defeated SMU, 23-14, in the Fenway Bowl at Boston's Fenway Park last year. No. 14 SMU is coming off a 48-25 win over No. 18 Pittsburgh on Nov. 2 before its bye last week. Boston College is coming off a 37-31 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The Mustangs are 19-point favorites in the latest Boston College vs. SMU odds, according to SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 54 points. Before entering any SMU vs. Boston College picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

SMU vs. Boston College spread: SMU -19

SMU vs. Boston College over/under: 54 points

SMU vs. Boston College money line: SMU -1010, Boston College +640

SMU vs. Boston College streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Boston College can cover

The Eagles snapped their three-game losing streak with a 37-31 victory over Syracuse last week. Much of their scoring success can be credited to red-zone efficiency, as Boston College scored touchdowns on four of their five trips inside the 20-yard line. Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos exited the game after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter and the Eagles scored a touchdown on three of their four second-half possessions before kneeing the ball out on the final drive. Due to the offensive success, head coach Bill O'Brien has benched Castellanos for Grayson James. Castellanos then announced his intention to leave the program on Thursday.

Boston College rushed for a season-high 313 yards last week with much of the rushing success coming with James in the contest. Kye Robichaux rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 7.1 yards per carry and Jordan McDonald had 133 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. If Boston College has similar rushing success and finishes in the red zone, the Eagles can control enough of the clock to cover the three-score spread. See which team to pick here.

Why SMU can cover

The Mustangs couldn't be starting their ACC era any better with a 5-0 start in their first season in the conference. SMU is coming off an undefeated year in AAC conference play last season, going 8-0 en route to an 11-3 season and finishing No. 24 in the country. The Mustangs have already secured their sixth straight winning season with an 8-1 start, which includes two victories over ranked opponents. Most recently, SMU defeated No. 18 Pittsburgh, 48-25, on Saturday, Nov. 2, in a game they dominated and held a 31-3 halftime lead.

The Mustangs are coming off a bye, so that rest should also benefit the team. Senior running back Brashard Smith, a transfer from Miami, is fourth in the ACC in rushing at 906 yards and his 6.5 yards per carry is tied for the best among the top-five leading rushers in the conference. He has 11 rushing touchdowns, which is third in the ACC. Smith rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns while adding a receiving touchdown last week against Pitt. He'll be a challenge for Boston College to contain, which could lead to a lopsided score on Saturday. See which team to pick here.

