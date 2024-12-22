North Carolina is set to hire Washington defensive coordinator Steve Belichick to the same position, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports. Belichick will reunite with his father, North Carolina coach Bill Belichick, after a year apart.

The younger Belichick joined Bill as a defensive assistant with the New England Patriots in 2012 after graduating from Rutgers. He moved through the organization as a safeties and defensive backs coach before taking over playcalling responsibilities during the 2019 season. After Bill was fired from the Patriots, Steve took a job on Jedd Fisch's staff at Washington, his first ever collegiate position.

Under Belichick, Washington improved to No. 28 nationally in total defense despite an inconsistent 6-6 campaign in Fisch's first season. Linebacker Carson Bruener was named an All-Big Ten selection.

The 37-year-old Belichick is joining a North Carolina staff stacked with experience under Bill Belichick. Steve is only the second on-field staff hire. Former NFL head coach Freddie Kitchens will be retained from Mack Brown's staff. General manager Michael Lombardi and director of player personnel Joe Anile both have NFL ties.

North Carolina has slowly started putting together its first transfer class with 10 commitments since Belichick took the head coaching job, including Holy Cross offensive lineman Christo Kelly, South Carolina tight end Connor Cox and Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne. Washington linebacker transfer Khmori House is also set to follow Steve Belichick to Chapel Hill.

