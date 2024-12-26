The 2024 Holiday Bowl will take place on Friday, featuring the No. 21 Syracuse Orange against the Washington State Cougars. Syracuse is coming off an impressive 9-3 season that included a marquee win over Miami (FL) to end the season that kept the Hurricanes out of the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, Washington State went 8-4 as an independent with a win over Washington in the Apple Cup but must replace head coach Jake Dickert, who left to become the head coach at Wake Forest.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Syracuse is favored by 16.5 points in the latest Syracuse vs. Washington State odds, while the over/under is 59.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Washington State vs. Syracuse picks or Holiday Bowl bets, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football betting lines for the Washington State vs. Syracuse game:

Syracuse vs. Washington State spread: Syracuse -16.5

Syracuse vs. Washington State over/under: 59.5 points

Syracuse vs. Washington State money line: Syracuse -800, Washington State +548

Why Syracuse can cover

Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord helped make Fran Brown's first year at the helm in Syracuse a memorable one. The former Buckeyes quarterback led the ACC with 4,326 passing yards while also throwing 29 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. McCord rushed for three touchdowns on the season and was dominant in the win over Miami.

He went 26-for-36 for 380 yards and three touchdowns in the shocking upset victory as 12-point underdogs. It was the fifth outright win of the season for the Orange as underdogs and they've now covered the spread in three of their last four games. The Syracuse offense has been largely unaffected by the college football transfer portal. See which team to pick here.

Why Washington State can cover

The Cougars were hung out to dry in conference realignment and were forced to play the season as an independent after spending 62 years in the Pac-12. However, Dickert's squad continued to power through, earning an early-season Apple Cup win over Washington and also defeating Texas Tech and Fresno State. However, Dickert jumped ship earlier this month when the Wake Forest job unexpectedly opened up and the Cougars have been heavily impacted by the transfer portal as a result.

Dozens of Washington State players have entered the portal in the last two weeks, including starting quarterback John Mateer, who accounted for nearly 4,000 yards of offense and 44 touchdowns this season. Interim head coach Pete Kalgis will lead the program through the bowl game and senior defensive lineman Andrew Edson will hope to buoy the program after spending the last four years in Pullman. See which team to pick here.

