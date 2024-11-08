The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) will try to stay on track for a spot in the College Football Playoff when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7) on Saturday night. Tennessee has won three straight games since its upset loss at Arkansas, including a 28-18 win over Kentucky last week. Mississippi State snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 45-20 win over UMass last week, but it is still seeking its first major-conference win of the season. The Bulldogs are sitting alone in last place in the SEC standings, while the Vols are one of five teams with one conference loss atop the standings.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 24.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Mississippi State odds, while the over/under is 62 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State spread: Tennessee -24.5

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State over/under: 62 points

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State money line: Tennessee -3030, Mississippi State +1246

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee debuted at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, so the Vols are in position to make the field with continued success. The Vols are coming off a 28-18 win over Kentucky, as star running back Dylan Sampson had 142 yards and two touchdowns. He set the program's single-season school record for rushing touchdowns with 19, breaking a record that had been held by Gene McIver for 95 years.

Sampson needs just 20 rushing yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the season and 19 to reach the 2,000-yard mark for his career. His success has taken pressure off redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who has 1,705 passing yards and nine touchdowns. The Vols are also backed up by an elite defense that is giving up just 12.4 points per game.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Mississippi State is coming off its first win since August, injecting some much needed positive into the program. The Bulldogs covered the spread as 19-point favorites in that win, as freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. accounted for three touchdowns. He completed 14 of 25 passes for 222 yards while rushing for 14 yards.

Junior running back Johnnie Daniels had a season-high 92 rushing yards and a touchdown on just six carries, averaging 15.3 yards per attempt. Junior wide receiver Jordan Mosley cracked the 100-yard mark for the second time this season, catching four passes for 107 yards. Tennessee has a massive game against Georgia looming next week, putting the Vols in a potential look-ahead spot.

