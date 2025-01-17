The Texas Longhorns came close to reaching two lofty goals this past season, losing to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and falling to Ohio State in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. However, those two near-misses are likely to fuel even higher expectations in 2025 and Steve Sarkisian is already hard at work to address the Texas football roster. The Longhorns have the No. 1-ranked recruiting class of 2025 and are now working the college football transfer portal to continue making improvements.

However, a program like Texas also has to work to hang on to its Texas football depth chart with other programs looking to Austin to add big-game experience while offering more NIL money and playing time. So who are Sarkisian's top Texas football recruiting targets and which players are considering testing the transfer portal waters? If you want the latest Texas football news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Horns247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Texas.

The Horns247 insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development in the Texas football program, including insights from Chip Brown, Jeff Howe, Eric Henry, Hank South and Jordan Scruggs, who have deep-rooted ties inside the Texas community. Get all the inside scoop on the football program, plus VIP intel on Longhorns football, basketball, recruiting and more. Plus get access to the Horns247 message boards where you can connect with other Texas fans and insiders. Get it all right here.

And right now, Horns247 is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

Texas football roster news

Coming off a successful season, the Longhorns are now dealing with several players who are leaving early to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Offensive tackle Cam Williams reportedly declared for the draft and wide receiver Isaih Bond also tweeted a farewell to college football as he declared his intention to go pro next season.

Matthew Golden also declared for the NFL Draft 2025, which leaves the Longhorns with an untested depth chart at wide receiver. With Johntay Cook II leaving for the transfer portal and Silas Bolden now out of eligibility, Texas has six scholarship receivers returning in 2025, led by Ryan Wingo (29-472-2) and DeAndre Moore Jr. (39-456-7). The Longhorns have, however, already welcomed in four incoming high school recruits from the Class of 2025 that have all enrolled early.

That shouldn't stop Sarkisian from working the phones between now and National Signing Day and there will be an April window for Texas to add depth at receiver in the transfer portal. Defensive tackle will also be a point of emphasis this offseason and North Carolina transfer Travis Shaw was reportedly on campus this week after committing to Texas earlier this month. Shaw is rated as a three-star transfer prospect and was a five-star recruit out of high school. Get more Texas football roster updates at Horns247.

How to get insider Texas football updates

The Horns247 team is bringing up-to-the minute updates on the latest transfer portal targets, staff news and 2026 football recruiting. You can only get it all at Horns247.

What will the 2025 Texas football roster look like, and what shocking offseason moves are in store for the Longhorns? Go to Horns247 to get all the latest Texas football news, all from a team of dialed-in insiders, and find out.

And reminder, Horns 247 is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Horns247. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.