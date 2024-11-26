Teams looking to finish the regular season on a high note clash when the Toledo Rockets battle the Akron Zips during Tuesday night MACtion. Toledo closed out its home slate with a 24-7 loss to Ohio on Wednesday, while Akron defeated Kent State 38-17 last Tuesday. The Rockets (7-4, 4-3 Mid-American Conference), who are fifth in the MAC, are 3-2 on the road this season. The Zips (3-8, 2-5 MAC), who are tied for ninth in the conference, are 2-2 on their home field.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in Akron, Ohio. After opening at -10.5, the Rockets are now 8-point favorites in the latest Toledo vs. Akron odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49. Before making any Akron vs. Toledo picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Akron vs. Toledo

Toledo vs. Akron spread: Toledo -8



Toledo vs. Akron over/under: 49 points

Toledo vs. Akron money line: Toledo -308, Akron +248

TOL: The Rockets have hit the Under in four of their last seven road games (+0.70 units)

AKR: The Zips have hit the Over in eight of their last 12 games (+3.60 units)

Toledo vs. Akron streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Toledo

Junior quarterback Tucker Gleason helps power the Rockets offense. In 10 games this season, he has completed 176 of 291 passes (60.5%) for 2,168 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He has also carried 77 times for 271 yards (3.5 average) and six touchdowns. He has thrown for 300 or more yards twice, including a 30-for-45 effort for 320 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in a 41-26 loss to Bowling Green on Oct. 26.

Among his top targets is senior wide receiver Jerjuan Newton. The sixth-year player has caught 56 passes for 868 yards (15.5 average) and 10 touchdowns. He has also returned nine kickoffs for 172 yards, including a long of 41. His top performance came in the loss to Bowling Green. In that game, he caught nine passes for 164 yards (18.2 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Akron

Junior quarterback Ben Finley, in his first season with the program after one year at California and three at North Carolina State, leads the offense. He has completed 55.2% of his passes for 2,410 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions for a rating of 118.2. In last week's win at Kent State, he completed 14 of 29 passes (48.3%) for 250 yards and one touchdown. He threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-30 loss to Buffalo on Nov. 2.

Powering the Zips' ground attack is junior Jordon Simmons. He is in his first season with the program after spending the past four years at Michigan State. In 11 games, he has carried 110 times for 664 yards (6.0 average) and two touchdowns. He also has 21 receptions for 183 yards (8.7 average). In a 25-21 win over Eastern Michigan on Oct. 26, he carried 16 times for 109 yards (6.8 average). He had 11 carries for 113 yards (10.3 average) in last week's win at Kent State. See which team to pick here.

