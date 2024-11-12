USC was placed on one year of probation and fined $50,000 after an NCAA investigation found that the football program exceeded the permissible number of countable coaches by six during two academic years from 2022-23. In addition, certain analysts will be restricted from practice and film review for six consecutive days during four weeks of the 2024 season.

There will be no punitive measures against coach Lincoln Riley, though the investigation found that he did violate head coach responsibility rules. According to the NCAA, Riley "was not personally involved in the violations and demonstrated that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance and monitored his staff."

"Finally, the enforcement staff and school agreed that the school promptly investigated the violations when notified and worked collaboratively with the enforcement staff to resolve the case," the NCAA's statement reads. "The parties also agreed that the school appropriately educated and monitored the football program and that the analysts were aware of the rules but occasionally exhibited lapses in judgment."

The first violation occurred during spring 2022, which would have been Riley's first full practice window with the Trojans after he was hired away from Oklahoma in November 2021. Other violations occurred in fall 2022 and spring 2023.

USC is in its third year under Riley. The Trojans, who made it to a bowl game in each of the past two years, currently sit at 4-5 with a 2-5 record in Big Ten play.