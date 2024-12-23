The 2024 Hawaii Bowl will take place on Tuesday and it will pit the South Florida Bulls against the San Jose State Spartans. Under former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, USF (6-6) is making its second bowl appearance in a row despite winning four games combined in the three seasons prior to his arrival. Meanwhile, San Jose State is 7-5 and will be making its fourth bowl appearance in five years and continuing the success of Brent Brennan in Ken Niumatalolo's first season at the helm. USF quarterback Byrum Brown has been out since late September due to a leg injury, but Golesh hasn't ruled him out for this game. If Brown can't go, Bryce Archie will remain under center.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. San Jose State is favored by 3.5 points in the latest USF vs. San Jose State odds, while the over/under is 63 points, per SportsLine consensus.

USF vs. San Jose State spread: San Jose State -3.5

USF vs. San Jose State over/under: 63 points

USF vs. San Jose State money line: San Jose State -164, USF +138

Why South Florida can cover

The Bulls reached bowl eligibility despite the injury to Brown and playing a difficult non-conference schedule that began with a tune up against Bethune-Cookman before road trips to Alabama and Southern Miss then finishing up with Miami (FL) visiting Raymond James Stadium. USF split those two games and the Bulls were battled tested in losses to the two powerhouses, then managed to grind out a 4-4 record in a loaded American Athletic Conference.

Golesh's offense was humming late in the season, averaging 50 points and 565 yards over the final three weeks. Veteran running back Kelley Joiner Jr. was a big part of that success, rushing for 271 yards and four touchdowns on only 19 carries in wins over Tulsa and Charlotte late in the year. South Florida covered the spread in three of its last five outings and the over hit in five of the last six USF games. See which team to pick here.

Why San Jose State can cover

When we last saw Niumatalolo leading a college football program, he was the head coach at Navy and utilized the triple-option to help lead the Midshipmen to 11 bowl games in 16 seasons at the helm. However, Niumatalolo's offense looks entirely different at San Jose State, with the Spartans averaging 325.3 yards per game.

However, the Spartans will be without star wide receiver Nick Nash, who opted out and declared for the NFL Draft after catching 104 passes for 1,482 yards and 16 touchdowns. However, San Jose State still has Justin Lockhart to lean on after he caught 52 passes for 975 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season. See which team to pick here.

