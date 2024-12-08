Kyle Whittingham will return next season as Utah's coach.

There has been some speculation about Whittingham's future plans, but the 65-year-old coaching veteran announced Sunday that he has no plans to step aside. And he channeled Michael Jordan in signaling his intention to return for the 2025 season.

Whittingham has led the program since 2005 but saw a streak of 10 consecutive winning seasons snapped this year as the Utes -- picked to win the Big 12 in their first season as members -- were plagued by injuries yet again. Utah started the season 4-0 before enduring a seven-game losing streak that included a heartbreaking home loss to rival BYU, which was undefeated and ranked No. 9 in the country at the time.

Utah closed out the regular season with a win over UCF, but finished 5-7 to miss out on a bowl game.

With Utes defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley already carrying the "coach-in-waiting" label in Salt Lake City, some wondered whether Whittingham would step aside. Instead, he will be back on the sidelines for his 21st season as coach and 32nd overall with the program.

Utah has struggled offensively in the past two seasons with quarterback Cam Rising dealing with multiple serious injuries. Andy Ludwig, Utah's offensive coordinator since 2019, stepped down from his position on Oct. 20. Following the conclusion of the regular season, Whittingham hired Jason Beck from New Mexico to serve as offensive coordinator next season.

In all, Whittingham has a 167-86 record with three conference titles -- one in the Mountain West and two in the Pac-12 -- during his time leading the program.