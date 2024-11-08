The No. 23 Clemson Tigers (6-2) will try to avoid suffering consecutive upset losses when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-4) on Saturday afternoon. Clemson had its six-game winning streak snapped in a 33-21 loss to Louisville last week, falling out of the College Football Playoff picture. The Tigers are also now sitting behind No. 4 Miami (FL) and No. 13 SMU atop the ACC standings. Virginia Tech is hoping to bounce back from a loss of its own after falling to Syracuse in overtime last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Clemson is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Clemson odds, while the over/under is 53 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Clemson vs. Virginia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -6.5

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson over/under: 53 points

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson money line: Clemson -234, Virginia Tech +188

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech is one of the best four-loss teams in college football, as all four of its losses have come by one score. The Hokies are coming off their second overtime loss of the year, as they blew a 21-3 lead in their 38-31 loss at Syracuse. They were without starting quarterback Kyron Drones, as backup Collin Schlee had 206 yards and a touchdown in relief.

Drones, who was dealing with a lower body injury, is questionable to return this week. Lead running back Bhayshul Tuten was also out due to an ankle injury, and he is also questionable to play on Saturday. Virginia Tech has won six of its last eight home games and has covered the spread in four of its last five games overall. See which team to pick here.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson likely had its College Football Playoff hopes go up in smoke last week, but the Tigers have been impressive outside of their two losses. They have won six games by at least 16 points, covering the spread in four of those games. Junior quarterback Cade Klubnik has impressive numbers, racking up 2,064 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

He has also rushed for 270 yards and four touchdowns, so Virginia Tech's defense will have its hands full. Senior running back Phil Mafah has 853 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. The Tigers have won six straight meetings with the Hokies, covering the spread in five of those games. See which team to pick here.

