The No. 13 SMU Mustangs (9-1) will try to clinch their spot in the ACC title game when they go on the road to face the Virginia Cavaliers (5-5) on Saturday afternoon. SMU extended its winning streak to seven games with a 38-28 win over Boston College last week, moving one step closer to a conference championship appearance in its first season in the ACC. The Mustangs are the only program in the 17-team conference without a loss in league play, and the ACC champion earns an automatic bid into the 12-team College Football Playoff. Virginia has lost four of its last five games, including a 35-14 setback at then-No. 8 Notre Dame last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. SMU is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Virginia vs. SMU odds, while the over/under is 57.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Virginia vs. SMU spread: SMU -9.5

Virginia vs. SMU over/under: 57.5 points

Virginia vs. SMU money line: SMU -323, Virginia +256

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia should be prepared for this game after facing three top-20 teams in the past month. The Cavaliers covered the spread as 20.5-point underdogs in their loss to then-No. 10 Clemson before beating then-No. 18 Pittsburgh as 7-point underdogs earlier this month. They narrowly failed to cover as 20.5-point underdogs against then-No. 8 Notre Dame last week, losing by 21 points.

Backup quarterback Tony Muskett provided a spark in the second half against the Fighting Irish, scoring both of the team's touchdowns on the ground. The Cavaliers need one more win to clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since the 2019 season. They have covered the spread in five of their last seven games, while SMU has won three conference games by 10 points or less. See which team to pick here.

Why SMU can cover

SMU is having an incredible season as an ACC newcomer, entering Week 13 as the only program in the 17-team conference without a league loss. The Mustangs are riding a seven-game winning streak and have won all four of their road games. They trailed Boston College early in the third quarter before erasing the deficit in a 38-28 win.

Quarterback Kevin Jennings had 298 passing yards and three touchdowns last week, while running back Brashard Smith rushed for 120 yards and a score. Smith has gone over the 1,000-yard mark this season, providing balance for SMU's explosive offense. The Mustangs have covered the spread in five of their last seven games, and Virginia is 2-9 in its last 11 November games. See which team to pick here.

