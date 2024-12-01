Texas quarterback Arch Manning scored a critical touchdown against Texas A&M after coming in for Quinn Ewers in a run package on fourth down. The score was the first of the game and helped the Longhorns take a 7-0 lead at Kyle Field. It also marked the first score in the Texas-Texas A&M series since Justin Tucker's walk-off field goal for the Longhorns in 2011.

Facing fourth-and-1 from the 15-yard line, Manning ran a zone read with running back Jaydon Blue and pulled it. He raced down the sideline behind a strong block from tight end Gunner Helm and stumbled down the sideline and over the pylon. The play was initially ruled short but was overturned for a touchdown on replay review.

The touchdown was the first for Manning since his start during a 35-13 win over Mississippi State on Sept. 28. Ewers is playing through an ankle injury suffered against Kentucky, but has still taken every other snap. However, Texas has rushed for 87 yards and actually thrown for negative yardage -- minus-6 yards on seven attempts.

The winner of this rivalry clash clinches a spot in the SEC Championship Game against No. 7 Georgia.