Penn State reached the College Football Playoff for the first time, but big missteps in big moments led to a heartbreaking 27-24 loss to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. Just like that, a promising season ends in the semifinals -- one win away from a national championship appearance.

Penn State (13-3) built a 10-0 lead, watched it evaporate and then traded jabs in a classic, back-and-forth fourth quarter that ultimately ended with Drew Allar throwing the game away with an interception. He entered the night with the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in Penn State history and had some NFL Draft analysts wondering if he should forgo another year in college, but he didn't look the part of a big-game quarterback, let alone an NFL star.

Making matters more frustrating: the Nittany Lions couldn't get much going offensively outside of tight end Tyler Warren, who is NFL Draft-bound after a 105-catch season, and running back Nick Singleton, another PSU star who could be headed to the pros. For Singleton and other members of a vaunted 2022 recruiting class that ranked No. 8 nationally, this season saw the fulfillment of expectations as the Nittany Lions made history in reaching the CFP and winning two games. But as the jewels of that class head off to the NFL, it's relevant to note Franklin has not recruited nearly as well in the time since. Does that mean a regression is coming?

It's been the same ol' story for the Nittany Lions over the last decade. They look like national contenders, only to fold in the biggest games of the season -- and it's not always for the same reasons or poor performances by certain players. Like water, the problems that plague Penn State can never be pinned down.

Penn State rushed for 204 yards and seemed unstoppable in the first half, but Notre Dame adjusted and held the Nittany Lions to only 63 yards on the ground in the second half. Still, Penn State led with five minutes remaining but then came a breakdown in the secondary for a Notre Dame touchdown and then Allar's big mistake. Also, Penn State was out-coached and out-gunned throughout the final 30 minutes.

What's next for the Nittany Lions as Franklin licks his wounds after an 11th season leading the program? Let's look ahead to 2025 by starting with the big man himself.

James Franklin may never win a big game

Has Penn State bumped its head against the ceiling with Franklin leading the program? The question is valid and the criticism is warranted. Heck, he's repeatedly banged his head against that barrier, actually. He dropped to 1-15 at Penn State in games against top-5 teams in the AP poll and 1-18 overall in his career with the loss Thursday night.

"Big Game" James has earned the moniker for all the wrong reasons. The close losses, the frustrating coaching decisions in tight games and critical situations, the lack of adjustments and, most damning, his demeanor with fans after losses add up as a combustible mix that oftentimes leads to sadness rather than happiness in Happy Valley.

On Thursday, Franklin impressively found a new way to choke. A 1-point favorite at kickoff, Penn State led Notre Dame 10-0, then fell apart and played catch-up for most of the second half. The Nittany Lions are an incredible 34-2 in games when leading by 10 points, but both losses occurred this season in the biggest games of the year (Ohio State and Notre Dame). Yikes.

The coach has made some tremendous off-the-field decisions, particularly with his hiring practices, but he seemingly negates that with in-game coaching and sideline presence. He puckers in the big ones -- whether it's a top-5 opponent or Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan. There's no outlier here. Franklin has already painted a clear picture for us, and don't let your eyes tell you otherwise: he always falls short of expectations.

Penn State was in control in the first half Thursday night, dominating both lines of scrimmages and the coordinators were calling circles around their counterparts at Notre Dame. Then, adjustments were made by Notre Dame and Penn State didn't have enough answers in the back-and-forth fourth quarter as quarterback Allar again and again misfired in the backfield.

Simply put, Franklin caved under the pressure and Penn State's players subsequently followed his lead and collapsed. Players are a reflection of their coach. They look good on the field most of the time, but "close" doesn't win championships.

What else can Franklin do to change his ways and alter his course?

The defensive line is in rebuild mode

Penn State is set to lose at least five defensive linemen should superstar Abdul Carter jump to the NFL as many expect. And what about edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton, who was incredible in the CFP?

Call it blind confidence, but Penn State should be just fine along the defensive front. The Nittany Lions always produce amazing players in the trenches, and though Zane Durant might join Carter in the NFL Draft, there's enough up front to build for the future.

The Nittany Lions also lose safety Jaylen Reed but free safety Zakee Wheatley will be back after announcing in December his intention to return for another year. Safety Kevin Winston Jr., whose season ended in September due to injury, is also headed to the draft.

The offense loses a ton but is in good hands

Andy Kotelnicki was exactly what Penn State needed this season to get over the hump, and there's reason to believe things will only improve in Year 2. Kotelnicki's creative scheme fueled Kansas in previous years and it was obvious he upgraded the Nittany Lions' offense in his first season, allowing Penn State to make its first-ever push into the CFP with a pair of wins.

Most notable: Penn State's hamstrung passing game, which ranked 109th in passes of 20-plus yards in 2023, jumped to 28th this season.

Allar announced in December he intends to return next season, his third straight as the Nittany Lions' starter. If he sticks with that decision, he gives Kotelnicki a pillar to build around in Year 2 of his offense in Happy Valley.

Penn State desperately needs more production and a gamebreaker at receiver. Julian Fleming didn't provide that this season in his return home after transferring from Ohio State. On Thursday night, the Nittany Lions didn't complete a single pass to a receiver.

The big question: what does this offense look like without Warren to rely upon? He had over 100 catches, received consideration for the Heisman Trophy, and was easily the most productive player on the field. Harrison Wallace III was the second-leading pass catcher, but finished with less than half of the catches Warren accounted for this season.

Meanwhile, running backs Singleton and Kaytron Allen have decisions to make about the NFL, too.

Our suggestion: scour the transfer portal and pay big bucks for a couple more receivers. Two such players are in the fold right now, but neither look like superstars and two won't cut it.