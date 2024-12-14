The latest chapter of the greatest rivalry in sports will be written on Saturday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, as Army and Navy square off in the final game of the 2024 regular season with bragging rights on the line. The pageantry of the Army-Navy Game is unmatched in sports, and CBS will have all of the action that Saturday afternoon in December.

Though this rivalry has become more hotly contested in the modern era, each team has had its own streaks of dominance. The Black Knights, for instance, have come out on top more often than not in the past decade. They have won six out of their last eight contests against Navy and, with a win this year, would match their longest winning streak (three games from 2016-18) since 1996.

It was all Navy before that, though. Notably, the Midshipmen won 14 straight games from 2002-15, which is the longest such streak in this rivalry's history. Navy also holds the all-time series advantage with a 62-55-7 record and has won at least five games in a row on three separate occasions. With how the last three years have gone with neither team winning by more than six points in that span, this year's Army-Navy Game promises to be a thriller.

What should you expect on Saturday? Let's take a look.

How to watch Army vs. Navy live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Northwest Stadium -- Landover, Maryland

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount + with Showtime, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Army vs. Navy: Need to know

Battling it out for Commander-in-Chief's Trophy: There's a lot on the line between Army and Navy this year, even outside of the tremendous tradition and pageantry that normally surrounds the game. Whoever wins will walk out with the coveted Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, awarded annually to the top service academy in college football. Both Army and Navy have already secured wins against Air Force this season. The Black Knights have a chance to win the trophy for a second consecutive year and the fifth time since 2017. Navy has won it just once in that same span.

Points (could be) aplenty: Both Army and Navy have undergone an offensive renaissance, of sorts, this season. The Black Knights currently rank fourth in the AAC with 32.9 points per game, while the Midshipmen aren't too far behind in seventh place with a scoring average of 32.3. At one point, Navy had a top-10 offense nationally, but it has hit a bit of lull late in the season. Army, meanwhile, has seen fairly steady production. The Black Knights had five straight games from Sept. 21 to Oct. 19 where they scored at least 30 points.

All of this means that we could see one of the highest scoring Army-Navy Games in quite some time. The two haven't combined to score more than 40 points since 2013 when Navy won 34-7. They've only eclipsed 30 points together three times in the interim years.

Navy trying to build momentum back: At one point, Navy was 6-0 with AAC Championship Game and College Football Playoff aspirations of its own. But a 51-14 loss against Notre Dame seems to have really knocked the Midshipmen off course. They followed that up with a 24-10 loss against Rice five days after Rice fired coach Mike Bloomgren, scoring what was a season-low in points in the process. That was until Navy's 35-0 loss to Tulane in Week 12. The Midshipmen did bounce back a bit, and broke a streak of four straight games without scoring at least 30 points, by beating East Carolina 34-20 in Week 14. Saturday's game offers them another opportunity to build on momentum entering the postseason, where Navy will play Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl.