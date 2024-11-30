The Saturday night showdown between Iowa State and Kansas State will go a long way in determining which teams reach the Big 12 Championship. "Farmageddon" will be one of the biggest games of the weekend, and it should also be one of the most entertaining.

If Iowa State wants to play for a conference championship, it needs to take down Kansas State in Ames on Saturday night. The Cylcones are coming off a narrow 31-28 win over Utah. Receiver Jayden Higgins won the day, turning nine catches into 155 yards and a score.

While Higgins was a star, there were red flags elsewhere. Utah was five minutes away from winning the game despite generating just 224 yards of offense. That's because the Utes found the end zone on defense and special teams. Those mistakes have to be cleaned up in time for this matchup against Kansas State.

The Wildcats have had some concerning performances of their own lately, but they managed to get back on track with a 41-15 win over Cincinnati last week. Kansas State leaned on the legs of DJ Giddens, who rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, the Wildcats managed to hold the Bearcats to 3-for-12 on third down and 0-for-5 on fourth down. A similar performance this weekend will give the team a real chance to come away with a rivalry win.

Where to watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State

When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Iowa State vs. Kansas State spread, odds

Iowa State is a slim three-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 51.5 points.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State series history

Kansas State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Iowa State.