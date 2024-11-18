Wait, 15? Isn't this supposed to be a top 10?

For infield positions, yes, and in most years, getting there is a stretch at second base. Like first base, it's more of a fallback plan for prospects who can't hack it at more premium spots like shortstop or third base. Only late in the development cycle does the talent begin to show up at second.

Top Prospects: C 1B

But apparently, that talent has begun to bottleneck. Either that or organizations have begun shifting players to second base earlier now that the shift ban is in effect. Whatever the reason, the minor leagues presently offer too much talent at second base to confine to a list of 10. (Case in point: Nos. 2, 4, and 5 on last year's list are Nos. 7, 11 and 8 now.) Stretching it to 15 gives a fuller accounting of those who might be in my top 100 overall. Even then, I'm leaving out Ignacio Alvarez (sorry, Nacho).

So why not take it to 16 and give Nacho his due? Come now, rank lists only work as multiples of five. I'm not a total barbarian.

Note: These rankings are intended mainly for Dynasty use, emphasizing long-term value over a quick payoff, but to say proximity holds no weight wouldn't be entirely accurate either. Not all of these players will contribute in 2025 — most, in fact, will not — but among prospects, they're the names Fantasy Baseballers most need to know.

1. Kristian Campbell, Red Sox



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .330 BA (430 AB), 20 HR, 24 SB, .997 OPS, 74 BB, 103 K

The Red Sox went to work on Campbell after taking him in the fourth round of the 2023 draft, improving his bat speed to add power to an already impressive hitting profile and turn him into one of the game's top prospects. His unconventional mechanics might give purists pause, but whether the mark of a great hitter to you is premium exit velocities, plus plate discipline or a line-drive, all-fields approach, Campbell checks the box.

2. Travis Bazzana, Guardians



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: High-A

Minor-league stats: .238 BA (101 AB), 3 HR, 5 SB, .765 OPS, 17 BB, 31 K

Bazzana didn't blow the doors off in his professional debut, but he was every bit deserving of the top pick in the 2024 draft, presenting a near-flawless offense profile highlighted strong swing decisions, plus exit velocities and opportunistic baserunning. He won't need long in the minors and should quickly become the Guardians' second-best hitter behind Jose Ramirez.

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .230 BA (383 AB), 14 HR, 35 SB, .719 OPS, 62 BB, 88 K

Major-league stats: .171 BA (35 AB), 1 2B, 1 SB, 1 BB, 6 K

A poor start at Double-A and an ill-advised call-up in June saw Amador's stock plummet midseason, but the 21-year-old probably just needed some time to adjust to upper-level pitching, going on to hit .310 (48 for 155) with eight homers, 10 steals, and a .912 OPS in his final 39 games. Standing out most for his bat-to-ball skills, he still looks to me like like a potential five-category threat destined for the league's most favorable offensive environment.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .303 BA (379 AB), 15 HR, 23 SB, .903 OPS, 62 BB, 80 K



After a strong professional debut in 2023, Keaschall really put himself on the prospect map this year, more or less dominating between two levels before needing Tommy John surgery in August. Offensively, he grades out to about a B in everything, with on-base ability being his strongest attribute and power hitting being his weakest. Judging by his high fly-ball and pull rates, though, I suspect he'll outperform the data on the latter.

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .237 BA (443 AB), 15 HR, 22 SB, .753 OPS, 85 BB, 116 K

Regarded as a hitting savant when the Pirates selected him fourth overall in 2022, Johnson has thus far spent his minor-league career learning to maximize power, albeit at the expense of everything else. By conventional rank lists, his stock has fallen for a second straight year, but I'd treat it as a buy-low opportunity given his unbelievable batting eye and plus exit velocities. If he learns to tone down his A swing and go with the pitch a little more, he'll be cooking.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .347 BA (101 AB), 6 HR, 2 SB, .984 OPS, 9 BB, 29 K

Though selected eighth in the 2024 draft, Moore led the way in first impressions, homering six times in his initial eight games across three levels (or actually just two, but he skipped High-A entirely). The strikeouts began to pile up thereafter, as foretold by the scouting reports, and the Angels will need to resist the urge to promote him too quickly. He reminds me a bit of Yasiel Puig with his broad shoulders and effortless swing.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: did not play -- torn ACL

Minor-league stats (2023): .292 BA (490 AB), 23 HR, 24 SB, .852 OPS, 35 BB, 97 K

Major-league stats (2023): .248 BA (101 AB), 2 HR, 7 SB, .643 OPS, 7 BB, 31 K

A year ago, before we knew an ACL tear would cost him his season, Mauricio ranked No. 2 here. He had just had a breakout season in the minors and had made a strong first impression in the majors, hitting a ball 117.3 mph in his first career game and going wild on the base paths. He'll have to work his way back into the Mets' plans with Luisangel Acuna emerging, but the tools are as enticing as ever.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .300 BA (443 AB), 7 HR, 47 SB, .773 OPS, 27 BB, 54 K

The Cubs could trade Nico Hoerner and install Triantos as their second baseman without missing a beat, at least on the offensive side. I'm normally wary of prospects without power, but Triantos projects so cleanly as a hitter, capable of squaring up all pitch types and velocity bands, that I think he'll be a safe bet for batting average and an opportunistic base-stealer -- i.e., precisely what Hoerner is.

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .285 BA (485 AB), 23 HR, 18 SB, .910 OPS, 73 BB, 136 K

A consensus has yet to develop for Arroyo, but from what I can read in the numbers, I'm bullish. He enjoyed a power spike as an over-leveled 19-year-old playing in perfectly ordinary offensive environments and reached base at a .400 clip to boot. The hit tool has always rated well, so if the power gains are legitimate, then there would seem to be no major flaws offensively.

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: High-A

Minor-league stats: .279 BA (280 AB), 8 HR, 23 2B, .844 OPS, 50 BB, 57 K

What could have been a breakout season for Stewart was cut short by a torn tendon in his wrist, but the production was still good enough to elevate him from curiosity to full-fledged prospect. His standout tool is his plate discipline, giving him an added boost in points leagues, and while he's still growing into his power, 20-to-25-homer seasons are within reach, particularly if he's playing in Cincinnati. Alex Bregman is an outcome to dream on.

11. Nick Yorke, Pirates



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .303 BA (472 AB), 12 HR, 21 SB, .834 OPS, 60 BB, 101 K

Major-league stats: .216 BA (37 AB), 2 HR, 2 SB, 4 BB, 12 K

One of the biggest risers from 2021 got lost in the prospect wilderness for a couple years before finding his way back upon reaching the upper levels this year. Now that we have Statcast readings for Yorke, the complete package looks even more impressive. His swing is geared more for batting average, which is probably for the best for a right-handed hitter at PNC Park, but he impacts the ball hard enough to contribute a useful number of home runs.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .253 BA (479 AB), 20 HR, 9 SB, .752 OPS, 31 BB, 122 K

Though the skill indicators never stood out for Saggese, the production came easily prior to his move up to Triple-A, where more experienced pitchers took advantage of his tendency to chase. But his .291 batting average and .874 OPS over his final 55 games were enough to earn him a call late in the year, and with all the chatter about the Cardinals potentially shipping out players this offseason, a spot could open up for him.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .267 BA (281 AB), 17 HR, .869 OPS, 27 BB, 76 K

Major-league stats: 2 for 14, 1 HR, 3 BB, 7 K

I'll admit to feeling some fatigue over Martinez, in part because of his boom-or-bust profile, in part because of his 80-game PED suspension this past season, and in part because it's difficult to see where he fits for the Blue Jays at this point. But his power potential is indisputable, and he's managed to improve his contact rate as he's moved up the ladder, making now objectively too soon to move on.

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .341 BA (370 AB), 7 HR, 30 SB, .921 OPS, 55 BB, 69 K

I'd rather not get out ahead of my skis, having been burned before by big performances from lesser-known hitters in the lower levels, but Crisantes did it at a young enough age and with enough hitterish qualities (sound mechanics, short stroke, advanced approach) that I'm inclined to buy in. His success likely hinges on him developing more over-the-fence power, particularly since the stolen bases might be a mirage, but that's not a difficult outcome to imagine.

15. Will Wagner, Blue Jays



Age (on opening day): 26

Where he played in 2024: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .315 BA (286 AB), 6 HR, 15 2B, .876 OPS, 59 BB, 37 K

Major-league stats: .305 BA (82 AB), 2 HR, 6 2B, .788 OPS, 4 BB, 16 K

The biggest knock on Wagner, son of Billy, is that he's already 26, meaning he is who he is, and if he can't make it work right away, that's that. What he is, though, is an on-base fiend who comes about his high batting averages honestly, with an all-fields approach and better exit velocities than you might expect. The Blue Jays will have to get creative to make way for both him and Spencer Horwitz, though.