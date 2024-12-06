The outfield, if you don't already know, is actually three positions in one, so it only makes sense to go deeper there than at any singular infield spot.

This year, I've chosen 25 as the arbitrary cutoff. In truth, 20 or even 15 would have made for a more natural one since the distinctions there are clearer, with the top 15 being musts on any overall top 100 list and the next five being at least on the border.

So why have five more? Mainly because I want to highlight a few personal cheeseballs who might wind up rounding out my top 100 overall. You could argue that 2024 draft picks James Tibbs and Theo Gillen have more upside than my Nos. 21-25 or that Spencer Jones, Jacob Melton, or Drew Gilbert would make for more conventional choices. They and about about a dozen others were in contention for those final five spots, and I feel like any permutation thereof would have been just as viable.

But ultimately, it's my list, and so to add that personal touch, I've devoted Nos. 21-25 to the outfield prospects that I think the consensus has sold short, even if I could find an excuse to leave them out myself.

Because once you break through that consensus layer of the prospect pool, at the bottom of everything, it's all cheeseballs.

Note: These rankings are intended mainly for Dynasty use, emphasizing long-term value over a quick payoff, but to say proximity holds no weight wouldn't be entirely accurate either. Not all of these players will contribute in 2025 — most, in fact, will not — but among prospects, they're the names Fantasy Baseballers most need to know.

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .291 BA (454 AB), 18 HR, 21 SB, .894 OPS, 79 BB, 127 K

Though he always earned high marks for his plate discipline and exit velocity readings, it was the first annual Futures Skills Showcase, which he won by way of a gaudy power display, that likely clinched Anthony's spot as the No. 1 overall prospect. He caught fire thereafter, batting .353 with eight homers and a 1.022 OPS over his final 52 games, much of it coming after his promotion to Triple-A.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .270 BA (397 AB), 13 HR, 25 SB, .792 OPS, 36 BB, 92 K

Major-league stats: .219 BA (119 AB), 3 HR, 12 SB, .641 OPS, 11 BB, 26 K

Crews' top-line production was nothing to write home about, but the Nationals still saw fit to hurry him to the majors, trusting that his secondary characteristics had more to say about his readiness. Indeed, he hits the ball consistently and hard, so if he can simply improve the direction it takes off the bat, good days are ahead. And really, with as much as he runs, it won't take much power production to make him a Fantasy standout.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .314 BA (226 AB), 11 HR, 16 SB, .880 OPS, 22 BB, 50 K

Major-league stats: .179 BA (56 AB), 2 HR, 5 SB, .617 OPS, 11 BB, 19 K



Dominguez followed up his eight-game barnstorming tour in 2023 with an injury-plagued 2024 that kept his rookie status intact for another year. While his second stint with the Yankees was a relative letdown, he still shined in every respect in the minors, with most of the remaining hurdles being finer things like route-running in the outfield and elevating with his swing. I suspect he'll be shoring up those in the majors.

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .282 BA (305 AB), 6 HR, 17 SB, .833 OPS, 56 BB, 47 K

If you're underwhelmed by Jenkins' production relative to the hype, understand that projectability is a big part of the equation here. He's still growing into his 6-foot-3 frame, but his picture-perfect swing and beyond-his-years approach were enough to propel him to Double-A at age 19. The way the scouting reports extol him, you'd think he's Larry Walker or something, and at this stage of development, who's to say he isn't?

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: High-A

Minor-league stats: .180 BA (100 AB), 1 HR, 4 SB, .518 OPS, 4 BB, 34 K

It was an ugly debut for Condon, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft who put up historic power numbers at the University of Georgia, but I'm inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt given that he went straight to High-A and was dealing with a hand injury. Most of his-swing-and-miss comes on secondary stuff, with fastballs being tattooed beyond recognition, so you have to like that he'll be making his home in the venue notorious for straightening out breaking balls.

6. Emmanuel Rodriguez, Twins



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Low-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .280 BA (157 AB), 9 HR, 9 SB, 1.026 OPS, 51 BB, 62 K

Rodriguez has always struck out a lot, but the rate hasn't gotten worse as he's moved up the ladder, which makes it easier to qualify as a non-issue. And if it's a non-issue, hoo boy, there are some preternatural talents here. The man simply doesn't chase, which obviously leads to oodles of walks even if it sometimes puts him in bad counts, and his exit velocity readings are among the highest in all the minors as well.

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: 268 BA (385 AB), 10 HR, 27 SB, .809 OPS, 84 BB, 95 K

The Dodgers once traded away Yordan Alvarez for relief pitcher Josh Fields and now have a chance for a mulligan with De Paula, another defensively challenged left-handed slugger whose most fundamental hitting traits are almost too good to be true. Though only a teenager, he already generates near-elite exit velocities and unreal plate discipline, which actually improved after his midseason move up to High-A with 50 walks vs. 38 strikeouts.

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .288 BA (448 AB), 21 HR, .881 OPS, 78 BB, 128 K

Montes used to be the one drawing Yordan Alvarez comparisons, seeing as he's a Cubs expatriate with a similar build who trained with the same hitting instructor in the Dominican Republic, but just when it seemed like he was making strides with his strikeout rate at Low-A, it jumped back to 30 percent at High-A. I still think he'll be a premier slugger in the majors, given how hard he hits the ball, but the downside case is also easy to make.

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .279 BA (420 AB), 9 HR, 29 SB, .794 OPS, 61 BB, 94 K

Clark is well known for his high school accolades, high-effort style of play, and social media presence, but so far, defense looks to be his carrying tool. That'll keep him high on real-life lists, though still behind Wyatt Langford and Walker Jenkins, who were drafted behind him. The longer Clark goes without actualizing his power potential, the more fearful I'll be of him becoming another Mark Kotsay or Nick Markakis type, but I'm not there yet.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .261 BA (142 AB), 8 HR, .842 OPS, 19 BB, 22 K

DeLauter basically checks every box as a hitter, making all the right swing decisions and manipulating the barrel for optimal contact. But he broke the same foot in 2024 that's already been operated on twice, which is a little too reminiscent of Alex Kirilloff's wrist for my liking. There's no reason to believe DeLauter's plight will go as that one did, but he'll begin to lose value if he doesn't force his way into the big-league picture this year.

11. Zyhir Hope, Dodgers



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .290 BA (221 AB), 9 HR, 9 SB, .903 OPS, 41 BB, 62 K

Stealing him away from the Cubs in the Michael Busch deal, the Dodgers unlocked Hope's potential almost immediately, encouraging him to attack in a way that didn't compromise his natural plate discipline. A fractured rib interrupted a hot start and cost him three months, but he returned even stronger, putting him in a neck-and-neck race with De Paula for most upside in the system.

12. Robert Calaz, Rockies



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .344 BA (221 AB), 12 HR, 15 SB, 1.079 OPS, 37 BB, 63 K

Calaz stands out from the other teenage hopefuls with upside for days in that he's already realized his power potential, checking off the most important box at an early stage of development. He still has much to prove with regard to pitch identification and selection -- which is true for any hitter in Rookie ball, really -- but he slashed .327/.386/.571 in a 13-game trial at Low-A.

13. Owen Caissie, Cubs



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .278 BA (472 AB), 19 HR, 11 SB, .848 OPS, 71 BB, 156 K

The scouting reports all rave about Caissie's power potential, which is plain to see from the exit velocity readings, but as he stands at the precipice of the majors, that potential still isn't fully realized due to suboptimal launch and spray angles. That's a fairly small hurdle to clear, though, and presuming he clears it, he projects as a classic three-true-outcomes type, with Kyle Schwarber being one possible outcome.

14. Jonny Farmelo, Mariners



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A

Minor-league stats: .264 BA (178 AB), 4 HR, 18 SB, .820 OPS, 36 BB, 52 K

Farmelo has football-level athleticism that manifests mostly as speed and defense right now but is expected to burgeon into left-handed power, especially given the work the Mariners have already put into cleaning up his swing. It's not raw athleticism either, with plate discipline and pitch recognition already being standout qualities for him, which is why his stock is on the rise even as he works his way back from ACL surgery.

15. Braden Montgomery, Red Sox



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: did not play -- fractured ankle

The 12th pick in the 2024 draft has yet to debut because of a fractured ankle, and part of me wonders if the separation between him and the 13th pick, fellow outfielder James Tibbs, is mainly because the former hasn't taken any lumps yet. Montgomery has a powerful swing and knows a ball from a strike, but his tendency to miss could be more disqualifying as a pro than it was in college. If any organization deserves the benefit of the doubt with hitters right now, though, it's the Red Sox.

16. Cole Carrigg, Rockies



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, High-A

Minor-league stats: .283 BA (456 AB), 17 HR, 53 SB, .851 OPS, 51 BB, 100 K

Between his 53-steal 2024, his switch-hitting, and the fact he split his debut season (2023) between catcher, shortstop, and center field, Carrigg exudes athleticism, and so far, his hitting has been on point as well. The scouting reports seem to be holding something back still, giving little explanation for why he doesn't rank higher, but I'm beginning to think there's a Shane Victorino-type player here.

17. Kevin Alcantara, Cubs



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .278 BA (421 AB), 14 HR, 14 SB, .781 OPS, 47 BB, 123 K

Alcantara still has the makings of a star player, but he's beginning to run out of minor-league runaway, having actually debuted in September, and still hasn't quite taken flight. His numbers have always been decent, but after five minor-league seasons, he still doesn't run much, still doesn't elevate well, and still can't hit a breaking ball. Maybe it all comes together for him one year, but I sense that his stock is nearing a make-or-break point.

18. Jaison Chourio, Guardians



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2024: Low-A

Minor-league stats: .270 BA (334 AB), 5 HR, 44 SB, .813 OPS, 86 BB, 69 K

Jaison gets outsized attention as the brother of Jackson, but this Chourio is more of a prototypical leadoff hitter, standing out most for his on-base and base-stealing abilities. The contrast is similar to the one between Ronald Acuna and Luisangel Acuna, though perhaps not as stark. Some evaluators think Chourio could grow into more power, which would be particularly exciting given his uncommon batting eye.

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .313 BA (457 AB), 9 HR, 42 SB, .805 OPS, 32 BB, 93 K

Former Rays outfielder Carl Crawford brought a unique skill set to the aughts, delivering an elite batting average and stolen base total without being a total liability in home runs, and you don't have to squint too hard to see his son Justin doing something similar. He's a bit too slash-and-dash right now with a ground-ball rate over 60 percent, but his exit velocities are good enough for modest power if the requisite adjustment doesn't cost him too much in the way of batting average.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .272 BA (404 AB), 4 HR, 74 SB, .729 OPS, 50 BB, 72 K

A true 80 grade for both speed and defense with exceptional contact skills to boot, Bradfield is almost certainly going to be a major-leaguer of some note. But that note may be too singular for Fantasy, particularly with stolen bases no longer being in such demand. It'll come down to whether he plays every day and offers anything in the way of batting average, but the upside is limited, clearly.

21. Aidan Smith, Rays



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A

Minor-league stats: .288 BA (368 AB), 11 HR, 41 SB, .874 OPS, 64 BB, 103 K

The Rays liked Smith enough to trade Randy Arozarena for him, and while you could knock him for being a skinny Minnie right now, strength gains are maybe the easiest projection to make for a professional athlete in his early 20s. Meanwhile, Smith reached base at a .401 clip this past season and stole a boatload of bases. With a little muscle mass added, his swing is already built for power with high fly-ball and pull rates.

22. Bo Davidson, Giants



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .327 BA (220 AB), 11 HR, 7 SB, 1.042 OPS, 38 BB, 65 K

I'm sticking my neck out for this guy, who did some special things at the plate this year but remains mostly ignored by prospect hounds because he went undrafted in 2023. The overall numbers are impressive enough, but would you believe Davidson slashed .405/.522/.763 with nine homers in 38 games after returning from a hamstring injury in July? He earns high marks for athleticism, too, so while unsustainable in the strictest sense, the performance doesn't strike me as some A-ball fakeout.

23. Chandler Simpson, Rays



Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .355 BA (451 AB), 1 HR, 104 SB, .807 OPS, 44 BB, 43 K

Could he be any more any more of a throwback? Players with Simpson's skill set haven't been en vogue since about the time the The Simpsons first aired and haven't been even viable since Michael Bourn or Juan Pierre. You have to admire how committed Simpson is to not hitting homers, though, judging by his tiny fly-ball and pull rates. He knows who he is, and it'll either work or it won't. Xavier Edwards' initial success offers some hope.

24. Zac Veen, Rockies



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .258 BA (233 AB), 11 HR, 21 SB, .805 OPS, 30 BB, 67 K

While many have abandoned ship, I'm willing to see Veen through, believing that injuries have basically sabotaged his entire minor-league career. He finally had surgery last offseason to address a two-year battle with wrist issues and came out of gate slashing .326/.418/.568 in 28 games before back and thumb injuries derailed him once again. He doesn't project as a middle-of-the-order slugger anymore, but there's hope for stolen bases and batting average, particularly in Colorado.

25. Alan Roden, Blue Jays



Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2024: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .293 BA (451 AB), 16 HR, 14 SB, .865 OPS, 64 BB, 75 K

Roden beats out other personal cheeseballs like the Athletics' Colby Thomas and the Angels' Matthew Lugo because I think the odds of him being an out-and-out failure are next to nothing. His contact, line-drive, and on-base skills are simply too good. Whether the power is enough to make him Fantasy viable is harder to say, but his max exit velocity (112.2 mph) and pull rate (50.5) at Triple-A this past year are high enough for me to believe so.