It sure seems like shortstop is going to remain stacked forever. Even when sizing it up for the future, I'm forced to go deeper here than at any other infield position.

And truthfully, I could go beyond even 20. There may be 50 shortstop prospects with a case to be in my top 100 overall. It won't actually be that many when I publish the list in January -- other positions have good prospects, too -- but you could plausibly make the case for it.

Among those I've left out are the Phillies' Starlyn Caba and the Cubs' Jefferson Rojas, who are likely to appear on other top-100 lists. But defense is part of the calculation there (certainly for Caba), and it matters more for real life than for Fantasy. Meanwhile, Joendry Vargas and Emil Morales, two teenagers with considerable upside in the Dodgers system, also fall short, but if you have a high tolerance for risk, you might prefer them to some of the names further down this list. Same goes for the Red Sox's Yoeilin Cespedes and the Blue Jays' Arjun Nimmala, both of whom are at a similar stage of development. Even first-round picks from this past year, like the Nationals' Seaver King, the Twins' Kaelen Culpepper, and the Dodgers' Kellon Lindsey, just couldn't make the cut. It's not that they're not talented, but for a list to mean anything, there need to be exclusions.

You can be sure some of those names will rank among next year's top shortstop prospects, though, after some of these top 20 have either graduated to the majors or relocated to some other position (which often serves to reduce the shortstop surplus). But for now, they'll have to settle for a mention.

Note: These rankings are intended mainly for Dynasty use, emphasizing long-term value over a quick payoff, but to say proximity holds no weight wouldn't be entirely accurate either. Not all of these players will contribute in 2025 — most, in fact, will not — but among prospects, they're the names Fantasy Baseballers most need to know.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .318 BA (85 AB), 2 HR, 6 SB, .900 OPS, 14 BB, 23 K

Lawlar might already be the Diamondbacks' starting shortstop if a thumb surgery hadn't cost him most of 2024, but he looked no worse for wear after returning late in the year, showing his usual plate discipline and aptitude for stealing bases. His power is exclusively to his pull side, which will create some tradeoff with batting average, but as that archetype goes, I'm inclined to say he'll land closer to Marcus Semien than Anthony Volpe.

2. Marcelo Mayer, Red Sox



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .307 BA (300 AB), 8 HR, 13 SB, .850 OPS, 30 BB, 66 K

Given the abundance of talent at this position and Mayer's rather humdrum performances at Double-A the past two years, it's possible I'm defaulting too much to past rankings by slotting him here, but evaluators seem to agree he's progressing well, adding exit velocity while reducing strikeouts. Those humdrum performances were partly impacted by injury -- a shoulder impingement in 2023 and lumbar strain in 2024 -- and Mayer's bat still profiles like something in the vicinity of Bo Bichette or Xander Bogaerts.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Low-A

Minor-league stats: .295 BA (105 AB), 2 HR, 2 SB, .805 OPS, 16 BB, 15 K



A celebrated collegiate hitter who fell to the Cardinals at seventh overall, Wetherholt makes for about as safe of an All-Star projection as you'll find, excelling against all pitch types with a balanced, patient approach. His power and speed outcomes are a little less certain, not because he falls short physically but because he's so opposite field-minded at the plate and a little hesitant on the bases following a couple of hamstring injuries. Still, a five-category outcome is a promising bet.

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .263 BA (274 AB), 4 HR, 15 SB, .769 OPS, 50 BB, 58 K

If you look at Emerson's numbers and wonder what all the fuss is about, it's that he excels in the areas that are hardest to teach (i.e., pitch selection and contact quality) while trailing in the ones that aren't (namely putting the ball in the air). The foundation exists for a Corey Seager-caliber breakthrough, and seeing as he'll be entering Double-A as a 19-year-old, he's well positioned to get there in due time.

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2024: Low-A

Minor-league stats: .238 BA (299 AB), 11 HR, 13 SB, .803 OPS, 50 BB, 84 K

The top international signee of 2024 has been pushed through the system with the Padres' usual reckless abandon, which helps put his performance into perspective. So does this: Over his final 34 games at Low-A, a level where he should have been overmatched, he slashed .285/.407/.599 with 10 homers and seven steals. There's massive five-category potential here, and the Padres' bet that De Vries could deliver on it sooner than later is already paying dividends.

6. Sebastian Walcott, Rangers



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .265 BA (456 AB), 11 HR, 27 SB, .796 OPS, 53 BB, 132 K

Walcott's physical traits are off the charts. The kind of exit velocities he's generating through age 18 put him on track to be one of the hardest hitters in the majors, and his speed and arm strength also stand out. It's an Elly De La Cruz-like profile with a lot of the same developmental concerns -- namely, holding up to advanced pitchers, recognizing breaking balls, etc. -- but as quickly as Walcott has moved through the system, he has the luxury of time.

7. Jesus Made, Brewers



Age (on opening day): 17

Where he played in 2024: Dominican Summer League

Minor-league stats: .331 BA (175 AB), 6 HR, 28 SB, 1.013 OPS, 39 BB, 28 K

If you're wondering just how big the hype is for Made, Baseball America is already comparing him to Jackson Chourio, another homegrown Brewer whose greatness was evident from as young as 17. Made is freakishly strong for his age, regularly hitting balls more than 100 mph while peaking at 109, and doesn't suffer from the chase issues that threaten to upend similar young talents. At least at this stage of development, there really isn't an aspect of his game that falls short.

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .215 BA (121 AB), 0 HR, 5 SB, .656 OPS, 22 BB, 35 K

A season derailed by wrist surgery has dampened enthusiasm for Williams, who at this point last year looked like leadoff wunderkind after putting together a .425 on-base percentage across three levels. He still brings Corbin Carroll-like traits to the table, though, including surprising power from a smallish frame (5-foot-6 in his case) and a high aptitude for stealing bases. Also, a good chance he winds up in the outfield, like Carroll.

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .256 BA (433 AB), 20 HR, 33 SB, .821 OPS, 58 BB, 144 K

Williams places higher on real-life rank lists because he's so smooth defensively, which only matters in Fantasy to the extent it impacts playing time, but his shortcomings as a hitter are pronounced. He sells out hard for power, which is probably for the best given his contact issues, but it further erodes his batting average potential such that a Willy Adames outcome is about the best you can hope for. And it's possible he doesn't hit enough, period.

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .309 BA (272 AB), 5 HR, 22 SB, .853 OPS, 46 BB, 28 K

The 28-to-46 strikeout-to-walk ratio should tell you something about McGonigle's hit tool while also giving him a sturdy foundation for points leagues, but in most formats, we're looking for home runs and stolen bases. It's not clear he'll offer much in either area long term. He comes closer to profiling like an early-career Brandon Nimmo or Matt Carpenter, back before they were so power-focused, and as such, his success will be tied largely to lineup placement and supporting cast.

11. Aidan Miller, Phillies



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .261 BA (395 AB), 11 HR, 23 SB, .811 OPS, 56 BB, 100 K

It was a good first full professional season for Miller, who advanced all the way to Double-A just a couple months after turning 20 and proved his defensive chops at shortstop after initially profiling as more of a third baseman. The power didn't play up as hoped, but scouts still think it'll be his defining tool in the long run while harboring no real concerns about his plate discipline or approach.

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2024: did not play -- just drafted

Baseball America describes Griffin as a "tool shed" with "a freakish combination of size, speed, and explosiveness," and that certainly shows up in the highlight reel. The ninth pick in the 2024 draft stole 85 bases in his final high school season and is built for power at 6-foot-4. His swing is a work in progress, but seeing as he'll have 3 to 4 years to get it right, I'm optimistic. Long term, he's probably an outfielder.

13. Bryce Rainer, Tigers



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2024: did not play -- just drafted

Drafted 11th in 2024 and considered by some to be the top prep player, Rainer almost gets an automatic bid here, but we're flying blind until we get some actual data on him. Reports say he has uncommon power potential for a shortstop but, as you might expect for such a profile, swing-and-miss issues. The Corey Seager comp I've seen floating around would seem to give his hit tool too much credit, but again, it's all pretty guessy at this point.

14. Alex Freeland, Dodgers



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .260 BA (507 AB), 18 HR, 31 SB, .829 OPS, 91 BB, 133 K

Freeland was one of the big risers of the past year, climbing two levels while emerging as a potential short- and long-term fix at the Dodgers' position of greatest need. He's good at waiting for his pitch and accepting a walk if he doesn't get it, and he also rates well in the field and on the bases. It's a Fantasy-friendly profile if he's allowed to break through, particularly with the lineup support he figures to get.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .214 BA (485 AB), 18 HR, 8 SB, .710 OPS, 69 BB, 164 K

The 2024 season was a big misstep for a prospect whose stock had been steadily rising before then, but there's truth to the idea that injuries cost Montgomery valuable development time at High-A and Double-A. While he was neither as disciplined nor as mechanically sound at Triple-A, he did show improvement late in the year, batting .275 (36 for 131) with eight homers in the final 37 games between there and the Arizona Fall League.

16. Felnin Celesten, Mariners



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2024: Rookie

Minor-league stats (2023): .352 BA (125 AB), 3 HR, 5 SB, .999 OPS, 18 BB, 28 K

Celesten's early stage of development makes for a wide range of outcomes, but to the degree we can discern such things so far out, he has all the makings of a stud shortstop. He already meets the position's high defensive threshold, a testament to his athleticism, and is well composed at the plate, knowing when to swing and making high-quality contact. Again, the range of outcomes is wide, but the dream one is a Hanley Ramirez type.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2024: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .433 BA (208 AB), 7 HR, 28 2B, 1.142 OPS, 14 BB, 15 K

Major-league stats: .250 BA (92 AB), 2 3B, 2 2B, 8 BB, 10 K

Anyone who has covered prospects for some length of time knows how misleading a high batting average can be if there isn't a sturdy power foundation to back it up, but Wilson obviously took it to another level this past year and has pedigree (sixth overall pick in 2023) and ancestry (son of major-leaguer Jack Wilson) backing him up. He faces a narrow path to success, needing to be an outlier performer in the one area where he excels, but he's clearly the Athletics' Plan A at shortstop.

18. Cole Young, Mariners



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2024: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .271 BA (469 AB), 9 HR, 23 SB, .759 OPS, 67 BB, 87 K

Young has a quality hit tool, but it seems to me like his high ranking is more by default than by merit. His hopes for developing power fade with each move up the ladder, and he's not an efficient enough base-stealer to project for a high number of those, either. The potential outcomes would seem to range from Steven Kwan to Bryson Stott to Jake Cronenworth, and while any of those would make Young a player of use in Fantasy, none would make him a highly impactful one.

19. Luisangel Acuna, Mets



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2024: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .258 BA (547 AB), 7 HR, 40 SB, .654 OPS, 32 BB, 96 K

Major-league stats: .308 BA (39 AB), 3 HR, 1 3B, 2 2B, 1 BB, 6 K

On the verge of disqualifying himself as a prospect with a poor showing at Triple-A, Ronald Acuna's younger brother was tasked with filling in for MVP candidate Francisco Lindor during the stretch run and so rose to the occasion that he's become a cult figure for Mets fans. His long-dormant power potential finally manifested, coinciding with a change in approach that yielded better exit velocities (though speed remains his greatest asset). The real question is whether he or Ronny Mauricio settles in at second base.

20. Angel Genao, Guardians



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2024: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .330 BA (449 AB), 10 HR, 25 SB, .878 OPS, 38 BB, 77 K

In a system loaded with switch-hitting middle infielders, Genao managed to distinguish himself with a remarkably steady performance in which he batted no less than .307 in any one month. It wasn't all batted-ball luck, either. He has a keen understanding of the strike zone and doesn't create outs by chasing. He's not particularly strong, but he improved his exit velocities and pull rates enough in 2024 that there's now hope he'll contribute a useful number of home runs.