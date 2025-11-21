The Orioles non-tendered Suarez (forearm) on Friday.

Suarez turned in a 2.31 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 11.2 innings in 2025 while healthy, though that was a rare occasion, as he missed five months of the year with a shoulder injury before landing on the injured list again in September with a flexor strain in his right forearm. The 36-year-old righty posted a 3.70 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 133.2 frames during his latest full season in 2024, which could still be enough to draw interest from other clubs in free agency.