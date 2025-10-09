Orioles' Albert Suarez: Diagnosed with flexor strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez has been diagnosed with a mild flexor strain in his right forearm, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Suarez suffered the injury during his final appearance of the regular season Sept. 14. He's expected to begin a throwing program in the coming weeks. Suarez was limited to just 11.2 innings for the Orioles this season, with most of the missed time occurring due to a right shoulder strain.
