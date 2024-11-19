Bregman (elbow) rejected the Astros' one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It's a no-brainer, as Bregman is one of the more sought-after free agents this offseason. He and the Astros are interested in a reunion, and his rejection of the qualifying offer does not impact the odds of that happening. If Bregman does sign elsewhere, Houston will get a draft pick. The third baseman had surgery recently to remove a bone spur from his right elbow but is expected to be 100 percent for spring training.