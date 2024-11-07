Bregman's (elbow) agent, Scott Boras, said Wednesday that his client is willing to move to second base for a team that signs him in free agency, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Bregman just won his first-ever Gold Glove at third base and has made only two career starts at second base, with the most recent of those coming back in 2018. However, the 30-year-old is willing to consider a shift to the keystone in the right situation. Bregman is recovering from surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow but is expected to be fully recovered by spring training.