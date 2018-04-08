Angels' Akeel Morris: Sent to Triple-A
The Angels optioned Morris to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Morris was unlikely to be available for at least the next couple of days after covering 2.1 innings in long relief during Saturday's loss to the Athletics, so the Angels decided to ship him back to the minors in order to make room for some fresh arms out of the bullpen. With the Angels also moving JC Ramirez (forearm) to the 10-day disabled list, Eduardo Paredes and Felix Pena were promoted from Salt Lake to fortify the relief ranks.
