Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Dealing with forearm soreness
Simmons was scratched from Saturday's game against the Yankees with right forearm soreness, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Simmons was originally going to bat fifth and start at shortstop Saturday, but is experiencing forearm soreness and will take the day off. The 28-year-old was hit by a pitch in the right forearm last Sunday and was forced to miss Monday's game, and apparently the soreness cropped up once again. Simmons should be considered day-to-day as he continues to nurse the injury.
