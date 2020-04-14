Play

Alcantara hit .370/.393/.630 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and a stolen base in Cactus League play.

Alcantara's two homers tied for the team lead during the exhibition slate while his 27 at-bats tied for first on the club. Still, the 28-year-old holds a career .189 average across 428 major-league at-bats, so his spring results aren't enough to cast Alcantara as a viable sleeper. He last played in the major leagues in 2017, though he did fare well at the Triple-A level last season, batting .294 with 13 home runs, 48 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 18 attempts.

