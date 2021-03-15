The Giants assigned Alcantara to their minor-league camp Monday.
Alcantara was one of 25 players included in Monday's round of cuts as the Giants reduced their big-league spring roster from 74 to 49 men. The 29-year-old has more than a year of big-league service time on his resume, but he hasn't appeared in the majors since 2017 with the Reds.
