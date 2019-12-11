Angels' Arismendy Alcantara: Receives spring invite from LAA
Alcantara signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Angels on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Alcantara joined the Mets on a minor-league deal for 2019 and posted a .294/.358/.508 slash line with 13 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 92 games at Triple-A. The 28-year-old last saw the majors in 2017 with the Reds and struggled with a .435 OPS in 108 plate appearances.
