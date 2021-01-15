Alcantara signed a minor-league deal with the Giants on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old joined the Angels on a minor-league deal last year and spent the entirety of the 2020 campaign at the alternate training site. Alcantara last appeared in the majors in 2017 and had a .435 OPS in 108 plate appearances for Cincinnati.

More News