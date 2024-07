Drury is batting fifth and making his first start at third base since 2022 in Tuesday's game versus the Rangers.

With Luis Rengifo (wrist) on the 10-day injured list and Keston Hiura starting at second base, Drury is making his return to third. In the 2022 season, Drury made 67 starts at third base and 27 at second. However, since then the infielder has made 119 starts at second and none at third until now.