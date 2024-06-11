Share Video

Drury (hamstring) is beginning his rehab assignment in Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Drury went down with a hamstring injury May 8 and has not played in a game since then. Heading into his his rehab stint, the second baseman has not faced any setbacks with his recovery. It remains unclear how many rehab games the 31-year-old will appear in.

