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Angels' Brett Kerry: Sent to Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Angels optioned Kerry to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

The right-hander worked in long relief Saturday in Miami after starter Walbert Urena lasted just 2.1 frames. Kerry allowed three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and a walk across 5.2 innings. He's filled that role in his first three MLB appearances for the Angels and has pitched well with a 3.95 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB across 13.2 innings. Ryan Watson, who was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox on Friday, will fill Kerry's roster spot.

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