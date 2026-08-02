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Angels' Brett Kerry: Works bulk innings Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kerry allowed one run on two hits and struck out three without walking a batter over four innings of relief versus the Brewers on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Kerry was called on to fill a bulk-relief role after the Angels elected to keep Jose Soriano off the mound two days before the trade deadline. Aside from a Jake Bauers solo shot in the fourth inning. Kerry did fairly well in his second big-league appearance. He's allowed three runs with a 5:1 K:BB over eight innings in the majors this season. Kerry has worked primarily as a starter for Triple-A Salt Lake, where he has a 7.52 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 87:35 K:BB across 91 innings over 20 games (17 starts) in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. If Soriano or any other Angels starters get traded, Kerry could find himself with a chance at a rotation spot down the stretch, but he could also stay in the bullpen or return to Salt Lake.

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