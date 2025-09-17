Dana (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks over 3.2 innings against the Brewers. He struck out four.

Dana struggled to settle in Tuesday, surrendering runs in each of the four innings he took the mound. The Angels like his raw stuff and strikeout potential, but consistency has remained an issue both in the minors and the majors. Across 18 starts and 82 innings at Triple-A Salt Lake, he carries a 5.93 ERA and 1.59 WHIP, while his five MLB outings have produced a 7.45 ERA and 1.86 WHIP over 19.1 innings.