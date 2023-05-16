Wallach went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-5 win over the Orioles.
Wallach was activated off the 7-day injured list and made his first start Monday since May 6. The catcher looked sharp in his return, recording his first three-hit game of the season while hitting his first home run since April 24. Matt Thaiss will likely get the bulk of starts at catcher when the Angels are facing right-handed pitching, but Wallach is the clear No. 2 with Max Stassi (personal/hip) and Logan O'Hoppe (shoulder) both unavailable for the foreseeable future.