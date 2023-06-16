Wallach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday in a 5-3 victory over the Rangers.

Wallach opened the scoring in the contest with a 424-foot solo shot to center field. The homer extended his modest hitting streak to five games, during which he's gone 5-for-11 with two long balls, three RBI and four runs. Wallach has launched six home runs and is slashing .280/.341/.547 in just 82 plate appearances on the campaign. Those solid numbers are starting to earn him more playing time, as Wallach has started behind the plate in each of the Angels' past three contests.