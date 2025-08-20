The Angels recalled Silseth from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Although Silseth has transitioned to a relief role in the minors this season, he could be used out of the Angels' rotation this weekend against the Cubs while Jose Soriano (personal) is on the paternity list. Silseth last saw major-league action in 2024, when he made two starts and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over eight innings.