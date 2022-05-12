Silseth could be getting the call on Friday to make his MLB debut in Oakland, according to Devine Sports Gospel.

This report comes from a Southern California blog with less than 1,000 Twitter followers, so it is not ironclad, but it seems probable based on the lack of contrary reporting. Silseth has been a big breakout pitcher this season, logging a 1.73 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB in 26 innings over five starts at Double-A. He features a good fastball with tail, a curveball and a changeup. Given his dominance in the minors, he could be up for good if he has success right out of the gate.