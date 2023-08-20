Silseth allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 3.2 innings in a no-decision in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Though Silseth fell behind by two runs in the first frame, the Angels bounced back to give him a 6-2 lead through three innings. The right-hander couldn't take advantage, however, as he was lifted with two outs in the fourth. Silseth surrendered three runs on four hits and a walk in that frame, with two of the knocks against him leaving the park. The 23-year-old nailed down a spot in the rotation on the strength of a four-start stretch between July 19 and Aug. 13 during which he posted a 1.59 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB across 22.2 innings. Saturday's poor outing probably won't lead to him leaving the rotation, though it's worth noting that Griffin Canning -- who has come out of the bullpen in each of his past two appearances after starting in each of his initial 16 contests this season -- took the win Saturday as a result of giving up just one run over 3.1 frames.