Taylor (hand) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Taylor has been given the green light to play in minor-league games just a month after landing on the injured list with a fractured left hand. However, there's currently no telling how many rehab games the 34-year-old will need to play in before he's ready to rejoin the Halos' active roster. He may also work in a diminished role once healthy after slashing just .189/.286/.378 through 15 games since joining the Angels in late May.