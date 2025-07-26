Angels' Chris Taylor: Back on injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels placed Taylor on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hand fracture.
Taylor spent more than a month on the injured list with a fractured left hand before returning Monday, but a similar injury will put him right back on the IL five days later. Scott Kingery is up from Triple-A Salt Lake and will replace Taylor as the Angels' bench utility man.
