The Angels placed Taylor on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hand fracture.

Taylor spent more than a month on the injured list with a fractured left hand before returning Monday, but a similar injury will put him right back on the IL five days later. Scott Kingery is up from Triple-A Salt Lake and will replace Taylor as the Angels' bench utility man.

