Angels' Chris Taylor: Resumes baseball activities
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (hand) recently had his brace removed and has begun participating in "light baseball activities," per MLB.com.
Taylor suffered a fractured left hand when he was hit by a pitch during a game in early June. The utility man seems unlikely to be ready to return until after the All-Star break, though the Angels haven't specified a timeline for his activation. Taylor will likely serve in a part-time role when he's ready to play again.