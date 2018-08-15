Diaz was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Diaz was reinstated from the restricted list in late July and has made seven appearances with High-A Inland Empire as he rebuilds his arm strength. The 29-year-old had a 9.00 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 13 innings with the Astros last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories