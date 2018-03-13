The Angels optioned Diaz to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Diaz never took the hill in Cactus League play after visa issues delayed his arrival to spring training. It probably didn't dramatically affect his chances of winning a bullpen role with the big club, as the 29-year-old was always expected to report to the Pacific Coast League to begin the season. Diaz has struggled mightily across 16 career major-league appearances to date, submitting a 9.15 ERA and 1.93 WHIP in 19.2 innings.