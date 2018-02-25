Diaz has yet to report to spring camp due to issues with his visa, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Mike Scioscia was unable to provide any additional information on when Diaz may make it to camp. The 29-year-old is on the Angels 40-man roster, but has allowed 23 runs (20 earned), 27 hits and 11 walks over 19.2 innings in brief big league stints with the Reds and Astros during the past two seasons. Diaz's major sticking point is the 13.9 K/9 rate he posted with Houston in 2017.