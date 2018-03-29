Angels' Dayan Diaz: Placed on restricted list
Diaz was put on the restricted list and removed from the 40-man roster.
Diaz didn't make it to spring training due to visa issues and was officially placed on the restricted list after failing to report for the start of the regular season. There has been no update on his progress with obtaining a visa, but expect to see him begin the year at the Triple-A level once he's able to report.
