The Angels announced Monday that Bundy will start their April 1 season opener versus the White Sox.
After a ninth-place finish in the American League Cy Young balloting in his first season with the Angels, Bundy was unsurprising awarded the Opening Day nod for 2021. Though Bundy has lost a few ticks on his fastball since reaching the big leagues as a teenager in 2012, he's made up for his drop in velocity by making significant improvements in his control and command, which has in turn allowed him to raise his strikeout rate and induce weaker contact. Despite his sketchy track record prior to arriving in Los Angeles, Bundy still looks like a quality No. 2 or 3 starter for a fantasy pitching staff.